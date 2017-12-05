Spain has Suspended the International Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont

Spain's Supreme Court said it had withdrawn the international arrest warrant for former Catalunya leader Carles Puigdemont and four cabinet ministers, indicating that politicians have shown readiness to return to Spain, AFP reports.

All five fled to Belgium after the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan Parliament on October 27, which was declared illegal by the Spanish courts.

Withdrawal of the international arrest warrant also prevents more than one jurisdiction from overseeing and directing the case, the Spanish court said.

However, the Puigdemont arrest warrant issued by the Spanish authorities remains in force and this means that if he and the other Catalan politicians return to Spain, they will be arrested.