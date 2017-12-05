Shooting at Corsica Airport, One Killed and Two Others Injured
Crime | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In shooting near the airport in Bastia on the French island of Corsica today, one person was killed and two injured, the France press reported.
One man is killed, one 40-years old is seriously injured with danger to life, and a 35-year-old man is wounded slightly, sources told by the agency, according to information.
- » 8 were Killed and 10 Injured in a Minibus Explosion in the Syrian city of Homs
- » Turkish Authorities Seized 19 Tonnes of Toys, Most of them Carcinogenic, Imported from China
- » Malta Arrests 10 Over Caruana Galizia Car Bomb Murder
- » Greek Police Detained a Serb Citizen With 135 kg Cocaine
- » A 44-Year-Old Woman with 1300 Pills of Ecstasy Was Detained During a Police Action in Sofia
- » Syrian is the Organizer of the Scheme For Illegal Export of Medicines Abroad
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)