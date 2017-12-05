Shooting at Corsica Airport, One Killed and Two Others Injured

Crime | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Shooting at Corsica Airport, One Killed and Two Others Injured Source: Pixabay

In shooting near the airport in Bastia on the French island of Corsica today, one person was killed and two injured, the France press reported.

One man is killed, one 40-years old is seriously injured with danger to life, and a 35-year-old man is wounded slightly, sources told by the agency, according to information.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shooting, Corsica, France, airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria