Serbian President: Serbia Could Achieve Full EU Membership as Early as 2023

Serbia could achieve full EU membership as early as 2023, and even 2022 is not ruled out if we resolve the relations with Pristina in case that is the be-all-end-all requirement for our progress toward the EU, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said late Monday, Tanjug reported.



In an appearance on a Happy TV talk show, Vucic said he was not overly optimistic about a solution for Kosovo.