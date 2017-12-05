Serbian President: Serbia Could Achieve Full EU Membership as Early as 2023
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Serbia could achieve full EU membership as early as 2023, and even 2022 is not ruled out if we resolve the relations with Pristina in case that is the be-all-end-all requirement for our progress toward the EU, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said late Monday, Tanjug reported.
In an appearance on a Happy TV talk show, Vucic said he was not overly optimistic about a solution for Kosovo.
