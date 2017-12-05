Rumen Radev Met with the General Director of UNESCO

The three-day visit of President Rumen Radev to France continues. Last night he met with our compatriots living in France.

At noon, Radev visited UNESCO and met with the new director general, André Azoulay.

The Head of State pointed out to the media that Ms. André Azoulay welcomed him with the words: "Welcome, this is Bulgarian territory.''

During the meeting both discussed important topics such as education, conservation and development of cultural and historical heritage.

"I asked whether we can count on UNESCO for help in all activities in archaeological excavations, you know that in Bulgaria we have a lot to find. However, we do not have enough money," said Radev and continued: "We talked about how to extend the conservation activity of this heritage so as to еnd all attempts to steal cultural and historical heritage, including at international level. "

Earlier today, he met with representatives of the local business. Among them there were companies working in the aviation, agriculture and food industries.