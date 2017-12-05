Mogherini: Six Countries from the Western Balkans can Join the EU by 2019

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said six countries in the Western Balkans could join the EU by 2019, TASS reported.

"I do not think that in the future the European Union will have 27 member countries, I think they will be more", said Mogherini yesterday in an interview with Euronews TV.

"And when I say that in two years towards the end of our mandate, we will make progress in relations with the six Western Balkan countries - a progress that can not be called into question, I speak seriously. I really believe that, "Mogherini said.

According to her, the EU has an interest in the Western Balkans becoming part of the European family for reasons of security and economics. Of course, all the necessary reforms must first be done, serious changes need to be made in the societies and in the work of the political institutions. The heads of state and citizens in the region are ready for this, she noted.