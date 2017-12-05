Current Consumption of Energy in Bulgaria is Growing Faster than Production

Business | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 13:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Current Consumption of Energy in Bulgaria is Growing Faster than Production Source: Pixabay

The electricity consumption continues to grow at a faster pace than that of the production, according to the ESO operating data. Data shows that by the end of November the consumption of electricity increased by 4.2% on an annual basis to 36.3 million megawatt hours.

Meanwhile, production is 41.4 million megawatts, an increase of 1.63% over January - November 2016, Investor.bg said.

The bulk of the electricity produced is distributed on the domestic market. Exports are slightly more than 5.1 million megawatt hours, down 13.4% on an annual basis. Bulgarian traders have failed to overcome the contraction of exports for the second time, although the decline has slowed in recent months.

ESO data also show that the bulk of the electricity produced is due to the base plants. Their production increased by almost 5% to 35.4 million megawatt hours. There is also growth in terms of green plants in general.

However, hydro power plants are declining - at the end of November it reaches 3.1 million megawatt hours, down from 27 per cent.

In the coldest winter days at the beginning of 2017, the waterworks covered peak consumption. Our country experienced difficulties in activating the cold reserve at the first ice wave and could not provide emergency assistance from neighboring countries.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, consumption, production, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria