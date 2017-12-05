Current Consumption of Energy in Bulgaria is Growing Faster than Production

The electricity consumption continues to grow at a faster pace than that of the production, according to the ESO operating data. Data shows that by the end of November the consumption of electricity increased by 4.2% on an annual basis to 36.3 million megawatt hours.

Meanwhile, production is 41.4 million megawatts, an increase of 1.63% over January - November 2016, Investor.bg said.

The bulk of the electricity produced is distributed on the domestic market. Exports are slightly more than 5.1 million megawatt hours, down 13.4% on an annual basis. Bulgarian traders have failed to overcome the contraction of exports for the second time, although the decline has slowed in recent months.

ESO data also show that the bulk of the electricity produced is due to the base plants. Their production increased by almost 5% to 35.4 million megawatt hours. There is also growth in terms of green plants in general.

However, hydro power plants are declining - at the end of November it reaches 3.1 million megawatt hours, down from 27 per cent.

In the coldest winter days at the beginning of 2017, the waterworks covered peak consumption. Our country experienced difficulties in activating the cold reserve at the first ice wave and could not provide emergency assistance from neighboring countries.