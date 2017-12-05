Rapidly Expanding Fire Required an Evacuation of 500 People in California
December 5, 2017, Tuesday
A rapidly spreading fire in California has caused the evacuation of 500 homes, the World Agencies have reported.
People were evacuated from the city of Santa Paula, about 115 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles. Among the evacuees are nearly 400 local college students. The fire covered an area of 5,000 acres and the situation is complicated by winds with gusts up to 115 kilometers per hour. The city of Santa Paula has a population of 30,000 people.
