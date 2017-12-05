Nuclear Threat is not Coming Just from North Korea

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan made its first attempt at a nuclear bomb that caused indignation around the world. 17 days ago, Indian President Abdul Kalam, a rocket engineer in education, said the country had tested a nuclear missile. In India, everyone calls Abdu'l Kalam the "Rocket Politician" because it gives a decisive boost to the Indian nuclear program. He himself states that "everything that is done in this connection serves national security."

His adversary on the Pakistani side is Abdul Kadir Khan. He is a scientist-physicist and goes to father of the Pakistani nuclear program. "People in Pakistan love me because I saved the country from India and all other enemies, and I gave the country a weapon of defense that can not be broken by any army in the world," he said.

From the outset, India and Pakistan are competing in nuclear technology. Shortly after India announces a successful missile test, Pakistan immediately responds with the same. In 2002, India and Pakistan were on the brink of a nuclear war after terrorists stormed the Delhi parliament.

With its long-range missiles, however, India is targeting an even bigger player on the world stage, such as China.

Both India and Pakistan continue to arm themselves. At least India has committed not to use the first atomic weapon. But the country intends to build new facilities for plutonium and uranium enrichment. Pakistan also continues to arm itself and, like India, increased its nuclear warheads between 2016 and 2017. While their number last year was 130, they are now 140. Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan are among those five countries in the world that have not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Article by investor.bg