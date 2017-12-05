NIMH: Wind to Bring Мore Cold Air
The wind from northwest will strengthen today, bringing additional cold air to Bulgaria.
The clouds will temporarily increase and light snow will fall in some areas of the high fields of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan region.
Maximum temperatures will mostly range between 1°C and 6°C, in Sofia around zero degrees, but the wind will feel like colder weather, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
