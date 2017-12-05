The First Bitcoin Billionaires are the Winklevoss Twins

A few years ago, the twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss brought a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg and accused him of stealing the idea of ​​creating the Facebook social network. The Winklevoss brothers received USD 66 million settlement from this case.

With some of that money, and more precisely USD 11 million, the twins bought bitcoin. And they did not make a mistake. The purchase of the digital currency was made in 2013, when the cost of a single bitcoin was USD 120.

For $ 11 million, the brothers bought around 100,000 bitcoins, which then was approximately 1% of the turnover of all digital coins. In 2017, the growth of the bitcoin was enormous, and since the beginning of the year, the price of cryptocurrency has increased more than 10 times.

Today, the Bitcoin course is now at more than $ 11,500, and this means that this has increased the wealth of the Winklevoss twins 100 times. In this way, thanks to a good investment in 2013 and the phenomenal growth of the bitcoin, the Winklevoss brothers became the world's first bitcoin billionaire. It can be said that many of the original owners of bitcoin have greatly improved their financial position.