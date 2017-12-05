Astronauts Made Pizzas in Space (Video)
Astronauts at the International Space Station have released a video how they made pizzas in space, Associated Press reported.
The pizza products were delivered last month with the Sigmuns cargo ship. The crew hastened to use them and organized a movie night. The astronauts had foundations for pizza, tomato sauce, cheese, salami, olives, olive oil, anchovy paste, and pesto. After making their pizzas, the six astronauts turned them like Frisbites before they warmed and ate them.
Commander Randy Breznik named on his tweets pizzas "flying saucers that can be eaten".
