Turkish Authorities Seized 19 Tonnes of Toys, Most of them Carcinogenic, Imported from China

Turkish authorities seized 19 tonnes of toys smuggled into the country from China, with most of them containing carcinogenic substances, Turkish Hambert newspaper reports today.

It can not be excluded that such toys are already on the market, the release notes. The toys were hidden in four containers. Analyzes have found that they contain heavy metals, phthalates and substances that can lead to reproductive and nervous system disorders.

Experts estimate that around 5 percent of toys in Turkey are smuggled and recommend citizens to buy such goods from stores they trust. 80 percent of smuggled toys originated in China.