Romania's Economic Growth Increased Sharply in the Last Three Months
Romania's economic expansion sharply improved during the three months to the end of September, data confirm the preliminary assessment of official national statistics, 24chasa reported.
Romania's gross domestic product grew on a seasonally adjusted basis by 2.6% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months when it expanded by 2%, marking the best growth since the beginning of 2008. On an annual basis, Romania's GDP rose by 8.6% after an expansion of 6.1% in the period April to June.
Uncorrected data reported acceleration of the Romanian economy's growth in the third quarter to 8.8% from 6.1% in the second quarter. This represents the strongest economic expansion in our neighboring country since the third quarter of 2008.
