Donald Tusk: Without Reforms, Albania will not Enter the EU

World » EU | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 11:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Donald Tusk: Without Reforms, Albania will not Enter the EU Source: Twitter

European Council President Donald Tusk wrote on his personal Twitter profile that his meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Brussels had gone well and that it was in view of the Western Balkans summit on 17 May next year in Sofia, said Confrontus Edition.

In addition, Donald Tusk sends a message on Albania's European path, pointing out that "it is necessary to maintain the pace of reforms by the rule of law in order to make progress on its path to the European Union. 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, Albania, EU entry
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria