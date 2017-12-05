Donald Tusk: Without Reforms, Albania will not Enter the EU

European Council President Donald Tusk wrote on his personal Twitter profile that his meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Brussels had gone well and that it was in view of the Western Balkans summit on 17 May next year in Sofia, said Confrontus Edition.

In addition, Donald Tusk sends a message on Albania's European path, pointing out that "it is necessary to maintain the pace of reforms by the rule of law in order to make progress on its path to the European Union.