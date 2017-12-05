"Time" Magazine has Announced its Top 10 Contenders for "Personality of the Year"

On Monday evening Time magazine announced the 10 finalists who will be fighting for the prestigious title "Personality of the Year". Among the candidates are some of the most famous state leaders, women who caused the greatest demand for retribution against sexual abuse, Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, and whether he likes it or not - US President Donald Trump.

Trump was elected "Personality of the Year" in 2016 because of the shock he caused by his victory in the presidential election. The magazine is now nominating him again - this time because of his stormy and controversial leadership as president. In addition the magazine selected, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was given the nickname "The Little Man Rocket" by Trump, and who over the past year has raised fears of nuclear confrontation unrecognizably and has become one of the leading figures in the global information flow.

The Time List also includes Robert Muller, the special prosecutor investigating possible ties between Russia and Trump's election campaign. In short time, his actions ended in bringing charges of four people linked to the head of state.

Other top political candidates include Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has shaken the Middle East with his promises of "moderate Islam" and his large-scale anti-corrupt action on the high floors, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping. Two of the nominees this year are actually groups, not individual. In the one case, it's about #MeToo, which has sparked discussions around the world about sexual abuse and violence. It was inspired by the many reported cases of sexual assault carried out in the United States by some of the most famous cultural, political and business figures.

The other "group" covers the so-called Dreamers, or, in particular, young people from the DACA anti-immigrant deportation protection program. It was introduced in 2012 by former US President Barack Obama, allowing about 800,000 illegal immigrants to reside in the country to study or work if they came to the United States before the age of 16. But in September of this year, Donald Trump announced that it had ceased to exist because it "sacrificed hundreds of thousands of Americans by taking their jobs."

The former San Francisco 49s quarterback Colin Kaepernick , who last year boycotted the national anthem during a pre-season American football match, deserves a well-known nomination for the cultural and sports community. Then he fell on a knee as a protest against racism and injustice against people of color in the United States.]

In 2017, the conflict reached its peak after the president had written repeatedly on Twiter that he insisted that any player in the National Football League be fired or removed if he refused to stand up during the national anthem. As a result, many players and even entire teams started protesting demonstrations against the US president. They knelt, crossed their arms, or even remained in the dressing rooms, while on the terrain sounded the anthem of their country.

The top ten also includes Patty Jenkins, the female director whose work on "Wonder Woman" movie has become an important step forward in the representation of women in the cinema and the media.

Who will get the award of "Time" will become clear on Wednesday, December 6th. The winner will be selected by the editorial staff of the magazine, taking into account the voices of the readers. This year will be the 90th Person of the Year.