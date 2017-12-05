Bill Gates Shares His 5 Favorite Books For 2017

Lifestyle | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 11:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bill Gates Shares His 5 Favorite Books For 2017 twitter

Bill Gates, billionaire, is known for his love of books. He reads 50 books per year, and every December he shares which works have made him the most impression in recent months.

"Reading is my favorite way of satisfying my curiosity, although, to my luck, I meet many interesting people and visit wonderful places, I still find books  the best way to learn the things that attract my interest'',  wrote the creator of Microsoft in this year's blog post.

Here are some of his favorite books for 2017:

1. "The Best We Could Do" by You Bui

2. "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond


3. "Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens" by Eddie Izdard

4. "The Sympathizer" by Viet Tan Ngien

5. "Energy and Civilization: A History" by Vaclav Smil

Expert.bg

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bill Gates, books, read, 2017
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria