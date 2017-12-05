Bill Gates Shares His 5 Favorite Books For 2017

Bill Gates, billionaire, is known for his love of books. He reads 50 books per year, and every December he shares which works have made him the most impression in recent months.

"Reading is my favorite way of satisfying my curiosity, although, to my luck, I meet many interesting people and visit wonderful places, I still find books the best way to learn the things that attract my interest'', wrote the creator of Microsoft in this year's blog post.

Here are some of his favorite books for 2017:

1. "The Best We Could Do" by You Bui

2. "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond



3. "Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens" by Eddie Izdard

4. "The Sympathizer" by Viet Tan Ngien

5. "Energy and Civilization: A History" by Vaclav Smil

Expert.bg