Second Day of Rumen Radev's Visit to France

Bulgaria: Second Day of Rumen Radev's Visit to France

The visit of President Rumen Radev to France continues, reported bTV.

During the second day of his visit the Head of State will hold a working meeting in the Bulgarian embassy building with representatives of the French business and will present the opportunities for investment in our country.

Bulgaria will support France in building a common European defense policy and in science and education, it became clear from the meeting between Radev and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

During the one-hour conversation at the Elysee palace, the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union was discussed as well as the whole complex of bilateral relations.

During his three-day working visit, Radev will also test one of the world's best and most expensive combat aircraft.

