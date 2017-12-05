Grigor Dimitrov to Write His Autobiography
Sports | December 5, 2017, Tuesday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
The father of Grigor Dimitrov - Dimitar Gospodinov gave an exclusive interview with bTV. The first coach of our best tennis player revealed that his son is thinking of releasing his autobiography in which to tell the whole truth about his life.
"Grigor is proud to be a Bulgarian, and he intends to write his autobiography in the near future, and then he will see what the truth is about everything," said Gospodinov.
