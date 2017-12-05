Doctors and Nurses From Pirogov Hospital Protest Against the Management of the Establishment
Doctors and nurses from the ''N.Y Pirogov'' Emergency Assistance Institute protest against the management of the hospital, reported BGNES.
The Syndicate Section "Podkrepa" (Support) in the emergency aid sent a letter to the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev with a number of requests and the resignation of the Executive Director of "Pirogov" Prof. Asen Baltov, bTV announced.
''We are talking about the growing tensions in the biggest emergency hospital in Bulgaria caused by the chaotic and incompetent management of the current leadership'', the letter said.
