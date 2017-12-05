The Emergency Situation in Smolyan Remains in Force

On Tuesday the partial disaster situation remains in force in Smolyan District. Landslides, which were activated after heavy rainfall, blocked access to the villages of Mugla and Gorovo. Clearing of problem areas continues today. Within the day it is expected to be cleaned for traffic the road to Gorovo, BNT reported.

