Yellow Code for Strong Wind in Four Areas

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced in four regions of the country on Tuesday. The code is valid for the districts of Montana, Vratsa, Vidin and Pleven.

In these areas during the day the northwest wind will increase, it will have gusts up to 22-24 m / s. The wind from the northwest will intensify and the cold air will continue to flow in the country. The clouds will temporarily increase and in some places on the high fields of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan will be little snowfall.

Maximum temperatures, mostly between 1 and 6 degrees, in Sofia around 0 degrees, but the wind will create a feeling of much colder weather. Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will be higher than the average for December. The cloudiness of the mountains will be significant and in many places the snow will fall. It will blow a strong northwest wind with which cold air will come in, and the temperatures during the day will drop.