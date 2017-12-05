Radev after Meeting with Macron: Bulgaria will Bring the most Critical Problems of the EU to Light

"Bulgaria has the ambition not only to be a mediator and coordinator during this presidency, but to put the most critical problems facing the EU to light, problems that require a clear vision and a bold approach," said President Rumen Radev after meeting with the French head of state Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, reports mediapool.

"We fully share the priority of France that security and defense are crucial to the future of United Europe. It is important that countries such as Bulgaria participate fully in the integration processes of European defense. This requires a strong unified defense industry. In this respect, Bulgaria has great potential in the field of production and research, "the head of state said. Radev added that Bulgaria would like to see a much greater investment presence of France in our country. The Head of State pointed out that our acceptance in Schengen is an important factor in enhancing security in Europe because the security of every European citizen starts from the security of the external borders,

"You have highlighted the very important priority - security in the migration policy One of the tasks of our Presidency of the Council of the EU to take effective measures not only to protect our external borders but also the mechanisms to deal with this migratory crisis, "he added.

He commented that the integration of the Western Balkans requires a comprehensive approach. In his view, this means not only social policy, not just judicial reform, not only connectivity - transport, energy, digital but a common development of education and science. "Because if we want to have a harmony in Europe, we can not develop science and high technology only in the West, and they have to develop in the East," said the head of state President Rumen Radev who is on a three-day visit to France. There are scheduled meetings with European Space Agency Director Johann Woerner, UNESCO's new Director-General Audrey Azoule, and the Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Guria.

Radev's visit to France comes after Macron visited Bulgaria in August. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov then expressed readiness for Bulgaria to support the French president's plans to tighten European rules on the so-called posted workers from the poorer EU countries. Macron, in turn, reiterated his assurances that he would support Bulgaria's aspirations to enter the eurozone waiting room and the Schengen area for free movement.