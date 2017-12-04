Rainfall Stops, but Cold is Coming. Warmer Weather will come Around Thursday

During the night the rainfall will stop everywhere and clouds over most areas will be reduced to clear weather. It will blow up to moderate wind from west to northwest. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 4 and 1 degrees, in Sofia minus 4 degrees, according to the forecast of NIMH-BAS.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will be higher than the average for December.

Tomorrow the wind from the northwest will increase and the cold air will continue to flow into the country. The cloud will temporarily increase and in some places on the high fields of Western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan will pass little snow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 1 and 6 degrees, in Sofia around 0 degrees, but the wind will create a feeling of much colder weather.

Above the Black Sea there will be mostly significant clouds, but will remain without rain. In the evening cloud will decrease. It will blow moderate to strong northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees. The sea water temperature is 11 - 13 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains the cloud will be significant and snow will be in many places. It will blow a strong northwest wind, with which cold air will be invaded, and the temperatures during the day will decrease. Weather will be cold with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters - minus 3 degrees, 2000 meters - about minus 10 degrees.

On Wednesday, the wind will weaken, it will be moderate to the northwest. There will be variable clouds, isolated light drifts from snow are not excluded. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 5 and 0 degrees, and the maximum temperatures will be between 5 degrees and 10 degrees.

On Thursday, weather will be mostly sunny, in most of the country the wind will stop. Warming will continue.