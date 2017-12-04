French President Emmanuel Macron met the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev at the Elysée Palace. It is expected that the meeting will end at any moment. This is the beginning of Rumen Radev's three-day visit to France.

The visit is under a period of active diplomacy for the host - Emmanuel Macron. Only 48 hours ago in Paris was the former US president and Barack Obama.

United Europe should be one of the main topics of a conversation this afternoon shortly before Bulgaria takes over the presidency of the EU Council.

The partnership between the two countries in the fields of economy, investment, defense, culture is the theme of the talks between the two presidents in August in Euxinograd.

As soon as he leaves the Elysée Palace, President Radev will go to the European Space Agency for a meeting with his CEO. This evening is the meeting with the Bulgarian community in Paris.