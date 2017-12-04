New Rules and Stricter Sanctions for Students who are Late and Absent

More serious penalties for students if they are late for class. This provides for the Inclusive Education Ordinance, which is already in force. So far, if students are late for class, they get 1/3 of unjustified absence. Now with a delay of up to 20 minutes the penalty will be 1/2. This will lead to the maximum permissible number, and it will remain unchanged - no more than 15 per school year.

The student will be absent for up to 3 days in one school year with a note from a parent if the classifier allows. For absences up to 7 days, the parent will have to request permission from the director, Nova TV reported.

The more serious penalty for class delay is at the suggestion of the director of the 51st school - Asen Alexandrov. Faster accumulation of inaccuracies will result in faster penalties. For example, in 5 absences for unreasonable reasons for a month, child benefits are stopped. If the student is late for more than 20 minutes, it will count for a total absence. Usually, children are late no more than 10 minutes. In addition, students will have to pass the apology notes to a doctor within three days after they return to school.