International Exhibition MachTech & InnoTech Will Open Doors on March 26-29 in Sofia

MachTech Expo retains (from Its beginning in 2009) and develops its specialization in the field of - metal processing and metal-cutting, tools, welding equipment and metrology.

In addition to MachTech Expo - InnoTech Expo keeps growing and in 2017 it will be held with a focus on - industrial automation, CAD/CAM/CIM systems, 3D printing and induatrial software.

The exhibition is the only business forum in the country, during which there are held bilateral business meetings for trade cooperation and technology transfer between Bulgarian and foreign companies in cooperation with Enterprise Europe Network.





Until January 11, 2018, Bulgarian and foreign companies that have participated in the international exhibition MachTech & InnoTech will be able to benefit from the preferential participation prices. The only specialized forum for machines and technologies in metalworking in Bulgaria will be held from 26 to 29 March 2018 at Inter Expo Center - Sofia.

During the exhibition, companies in the industry are introduced to the latest developments in metalworking, laser technology, machine design, industrial automation, electronics and design.

The forum is defined as a platform where the vast possibilities of machines and high technologies are revealed. Increasingly advanced software, the vast capabilities of 3D printing and future-proof industrial robots will be under MachTech & InnoTech 2018's "spotlights".







"Sofia Industrial 3D printing forum"

A "Sofia Industrial 3D printing forum" will be held for the first time in 2018. Partners of the event are some of the best companies in the field of industrial printing. One of the most successful examples of 3D printing for industrial purposes will be presented.

In the spirit of the positive trends that each edition of MachTech & InnoTech marks, the exhibition will welcome a new site in 2018, where useful and detailed information about the participants can be found at the beginning of the New Year.

