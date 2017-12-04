Within days, the BAS will publish the Belene NPP Report
Within a few days, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will publish all improved options for Belene NPP on its website. This was announced by Alexander Tasev, head of the Institute for Economic Research. According to him, the report that appeared in the media is not complete.
Tasev assured that the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is not pressured by the government to show that the plant can be built.
Hundreds are developed options by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the institute says they would not decide to build the second nuclear power plant, it is a government decision.
