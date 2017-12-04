Hole near the Road Threatens to Swallow a Bus Stop in Sofia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 4, 2017, Monday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hole near the Road Threatens to Swallow a Bus Stop in Sofia Source: Pixabay

A large hole opened under a bus stop in front of the "Aleksandrovska" hospital in Sofia. The teams of the Center for Urban Mobility secure the area and dismantle the stop, reports frognews. 

The alleged causes of the collapse are the heavy rainfall of the last days and the construction activities related to the construction of the subway nearby.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus stop, hole, danger, rain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria