Hole near the Road Threatens to Swallow a Bus Stop in Sofia
December 4, 2017, Monday
Source: Pixabay
A large hole opened under a bus stop in front of the "Aleksandrovska" hospital in Sofia. The teams of the Center for Urban Mobility secure the area and dismantle the stop, reports frognews.
The alleged causes of the collapse are the heavy rainfall of the last days and the construction activities related to the construction of the subway nearby.
