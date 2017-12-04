Kubrat Pulev Working Towards Anthony Joshua Fight, Says Nisse Sauerland

Kubrat Pulev wants to secure another fight with Anthony Joshua after an injury forced him out of their world title clash, says his promoter Nisse Sauerland.

The Bulgarian announced his withdrawal with a shoulder problem just 11 days before he was due to face Joshua, who instead defended his WBA 'super' and IBF titles with a 10th-round stoppage win over replacement opponent Carlos Takam in Cardiff on October 28.

Pulev still holds a lofty ranking with the WBA and IBF governing bodies and Sauerland hopes he can manoeuvre 'The Cobra' back into a position where he can challenge Joshua.



"He's still, I would say, [one of the] top three or four heavyweights out there at the moment, so the AJ fight is not forgotten," said Sauerland.