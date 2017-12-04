A Woman with a Child Sank into a Lake near the North Tangent

A Woman with a Child Sank into a Lake near the North Tangent

Recently, a young woman's trip with her car turned into a nightmare. Elena Dimitrova traveled with her daughter and did not suspect that her car would look like a vessel, anchored in the middle of a lake, reports Nova TV. 

"I traveled along the Northern Tangent of Sofia, turned on a sign Kubratovo. I wanted to go to my friends, but I found myself in the middle of a little pond. I do not have a car anymore, "told NOVA Elena Dimitrova.

So, in the direction of Kulata-Kalotina, it turns out that the modern road, instead of taking the people who follow it to the village in  Sofia area, leads them into a swampy stretch.

According to the woman, the road was illuminated, but just at the last moment she was able to see the water in front of her.
Her husband had to pull her out with a jeep - the whole car was crushed. The extraction of the vehicle operation took 4 hours.

The detour is not closed, nor is there a sign warning about the danger.

