Bulgaria Abortions Almost Equal Births

The number of abortions in Bulgaria almost equals the number of births. These figures were presented by former Social Minister Hristina Hristova.

The coefficient of fertility in our country is 1.5 and in Europe is 1.53. This is due to the longer process of preparation, education, financial independence.

We are equal to Greece, Switzerland and Malta, but there are more economically developed countries with lower birth rates, such as Italy.

Hristova, in an interview with bTV, said that the more serious problem in our country is that population decline is accompanied by aging, which is burdening social systems. In addition, 48% of people who are leaving our country are between 20 and 40 years, ie. people of childbearing age.

Overall, there is a trend of decreasing mortality, Hristova added.

At present, 1/3 of the population lives in the cities of Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv. According to her, measures are needed for the development of the Bulgarian village.

Expert.bg