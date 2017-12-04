Local Taxes and Fees can now be Received by Email

Society | December 4, 2017, Monday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Local Taxes and Fees can now be Received by Email Source: Pixabay

Real estate owners, who do not want information about their tax obligations to pass through postal or other distribution companies, can receive it directly by electronic means, remind the Municipal Incomes Directorate of Sofia Municipality.

This was announced by the press center of Sofia Municipality. For this purpose, the owner must file a request for a paper denial of local taxes and fees, indicating an up-to-date e-mail address to receive it electronically.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: local, taxes, fees, email
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria