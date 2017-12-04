Local Taxes and Fees can now be Received by Email
Source: Pixabay
Real estate owners, who do not want information about their tax obligations to pass through postal or other distribution companies, can receive it directly by electronic means, remind the Municipal Incomes Directorate of Sofia Municipality.
This was announced by the press center of Sofia Municipality. For this purpose, the owner must file a request for a paper denial of local taxes and fees, indicating an up-to-date e-mail address to receive it electronically.
