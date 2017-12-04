People with Lowest Pensions with 40 leva add-on for Christmas

The NSSI will start paying December pensions on December 7th (Thursday), and the elderly with a pension up to BGN 321 will receive a supplement of 40 levs for Christmas. The payment will end on December 20 (Wednesday).

The payment of the money via the post offices will be done according to a prepared schedule, which will be announced in advance in each of them, the NSSI reports. Transfers of December pensions to the accounts of pensioners who receive their money by bank transfer will be made on 7 December 2017.

The money for pensions is to be calculated not after hanging on counters and collecting a bunch of documents, but only on the basis of the data in the Register of insured persons, social minister Biser Petkov said in the BNT studio.

He added that even now the application for a pension can be submitted electronically.

"Next year, the employers' commitment to issuing certificates known as RLPs 2 and 3 for the period after 2000 is also dropped. That is how the data will be used in the Register of insured people, "Petkov said.

He confirmed that from the beginning of 2019, three years of income before 1997 will not be taken into account when calculating the pension. So far, this income has been provided with papers on paper.

"As of the beginning of 2019, the pension will be calculated only from the social contributions after 1997, for which there is data in the register of the NSSI", added the Minister.

According to him, this will facilitate the submission of pension documents, which will be available entirely on the Internet, and will make money for old age transparent and clear to everyone.