A Bulgarian Service at Viber Promotes Us as a Tourist Destination

''For the first time all Viber users will be able to get to know the tourist attractions of our country.'' This is what Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelova told during the presentation of the first Bulgarian service in the Viber search engine, which is a joint project between the Ministry of Tourism and iLoveBulgaria.

Angelkova said that, according to the latest data, about 900 million people use this chat. "Last year we launched the project iLove Bulgaria. We started with the hundred national tourist sites. We added a lot of objects that are located on the Black Sea coast and in our winter resorts, "she said, adding that at the moment the tourist landmarks in the application are 5 000.

In her words, this is important for the promotion of tourism and tourist attractions in our country. "In real time everyone who wants and wishes to visit our country will be among the sites and will be able to make a digital route," the minister said.

8 out of 10 tourists who visit our country for holiday, pre-screen their route digitally and on an Internet basis, she said.

The iLoveBulgaria app has over 40,000 followers on social networks, and over 70,000 people talk about it.

''For the first 10 months of 2017, tourists grew by 7.7% more than in 2016'', she pointed out.