Administration of President Donald Trump Intends to Present a New US Security Strategy

Politics » DEFENSE | December 4, 2017, Monday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Administration of President Donald Trump Intends to Present a New US Security Strategy pixabay.com

 
The administration of President Donald Trump intends to present a new US security strategy in the coming weeks, BGNES reported.
 
According to the report, it will reflect elements such as the threat from North Korea, the fight against international terrorism, China's growing influence in Asia, and the "Russian aggression and propaganda efforts against the West". 

As reported in National Trump's National Security Advisor, Herbert McMaster, in a newspaper interview, certain conditions under which the United States is ready to participate in world alliances will be included in the strategy.

 They consist in the fact that other states in these unions have to do more for mutually beneficial cooperation than they do at the moment. "A Union where members share much of the responsibility is clearly stronger than we see," said the Head of State Assistant.
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, U.S., security, defense
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria