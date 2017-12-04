The administration of President Donald Trump intends to present a new US security strategy in the coming weeks, BGNES reported.

According to the report, it will reflect elements such as the threat from North Korea, the fight against international terrorism, China's growing influence in Asia, and the "Russian aggression and propaganda efforts against the West".



As reported in National Trump's National Security Advisor, Herbert McMaster, in a newspaper interview, certain conditions under which the United States is ready to participate in world alliances will be included in the strategy.



They consist in the fact that other states in these unions have to do more for mutually beneficial cooperation than they do at the moment. "A Union where members share much of the responsibility is clearly stronger than we see," said the Head of State Assistant.