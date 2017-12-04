The Christmas Tree in Sofia will Shine its Lights Tomorrow

Tomorrow at 7pm the lights of Sofia's Christmas tree will be lit. This was announced by the press center of Sofia Municipality.

The Christmas tree is located in the square "Bulgaria" in front of the building of the National Palace of Culture. The fir tree is 10 meters high and is decorated with about 30,000 lamps and 2500 meters long garlands. The festive program starts at 17.30 and lasts until 19.30.

The turning on of the lights on the tree and the fireworks, which had been planned for December 1, were canceled. The reason was the unfavorable meteorological situation.

