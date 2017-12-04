A Man Plowed into a Group of People after a Quarrel in Front of a Bar in New York

A man intentionally drove his car into a group of six people in front of a shisha bar in New York's Queens neighborhood early in the morning on Sunday, reports US media outlets. 

One man died, and five were injured. The driver has escaped, police said, quoted by Reuters.

One of the victims is in critical condition, the other four are stable, a police spokesman said. During the fight, two people were stabbed with a knife. They are also in a steady state, he added. The police are looking for a white sedan with which the driver has escaped.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at great speed and, before crashing into people, hit another car and this prevented a greater number of injured people. The police believe the incident is probably not a terrorist attack. The incident took place as six people quarreled before the establishment, two of whom were stabbed with a knife.

