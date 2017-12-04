Canadian Film Days in Sofia

Films with awards and nominations from Cannes and Toronto, from the American Academy and National award "Cesar" and "Canadian Screen" are presented to the Bulgarian audience the upcoming Canadian Film Days under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister on judicial reform and Foreign Minister Katerina Zaharieva.

The event is the first of its kind in Bulgaria and includes four feature and two documentary works as well as two representative animation selections.

They can be seen from December 8th to December 11th in the House of Cinema.

The selection is done by the executive director of the Canadian Film Institute, Tom McSorley, as well as by the Bulgarian animator and artist Theodor Ushev, whose last film "Blind Vaysha" was nominated for Oscar in 2017. They have chosen to show viewers works that have earned a high degree of criticism, festival jury, and a broad audience.

"Of the many international successes of Canadian filmmakers in recent years, you probably think there's something special about this clean and cold water running north of the 49th parallel on the American continent. As this selection of impressive new Canadian movies shows, you're probably right! ", McCormick stresses.

The titles in the program present both new names and prominent artists with experience and international fame. They show the different regions of the country (from the Arctic through Montreal to the wild expanse of British Columbia) and also introduce us to the creation of interesting female talents in modern Canadian cinema.

On Saturday, December 9, Ushev is a special guest at the event, showing for the first time in Bulgaria the new version of The Blind Vaysha in a virtual reality, giving Master Class and presenting a retrospective of his most interesting and award-winning films. His is also the selection of Canadian animations nominated for the Oscars, which is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th.

The Panorama is organized by the Art Office Foundation and the House of Cinema, with the support of the State Cultural Institute at the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Film Center, the Canadian Embassy, ​​the Film Institute and the National Film Board of Canada, as well as the special assistance of Samsung VR Express.