122 Machines are Ready for the Snow in Sofia
122 snowmobiles are already ready to start cleaning the Sofia streets. Early in the morning, they have been treated with anti-icing mixtures, according to the Sofia Municipality.
Because of the rain over the weekend, the observation of the rivers and critical points in the capital continues. The rivers are already down, the municipality said. The controlled release of the Suhodol dam 2 continues.
