British Prime Minister Theresa May will have an important meeting today in Brussels with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Whether during it will be given a "green light" for the beginning of the trade negotiations within the framework of Brexit larely depends from its outcome, sega added.

This week is extremely important for the future of the Brecxit talks. Theresa May hopes to convince Jean-Claude Juncker and the leaders of the other 27 member states that substantial progress has been made on the three main points in the first phase of the negotiations - the "separation account", the Irish border and the rights of citizens, so as to move on to the second phase involving future trade relations.

After a week of intense diplomatic activity, the two sides seem to be nearing a deal, especially since the British Prime Minister has secured her cabinet support for a larger sum to repay London's financial commitment to the EU. Eurosceptics within the ranks of the Conservative Party, however, have made it possible for Theresa May not to make more compromises and are not satisfied with the more generous financial offer to the EU.

But Health Minister Jeremy Hunt warned May critics last night that if she was not a prime minister there could not have been Brexit. Hunt's words were interpreted as a warning that if May was forced to leave Downing Street, it would lead to a new general election that could be won by Jeremy Corbyn who is firmly against Brexit.