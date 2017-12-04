Trump is Close to Recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel

US President Donald Trump is close to making a decision on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, said his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Palestinian leaders are desperately fighting against such a move, which, in the words of Arab League chief Ahmud Abul Gheit, will stimulate fanaticism and violence, which will destroy any hope for peace.

"The President will decide. He still considers many different facts and when he decides he will be the one who will tell you. So he wants to be sure he'll do it at the right time, "Kushner says.

Today, Trump has to sign a document that will voice his position on whether to postpone the relocation of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for another six months. Since 1995, each of the US presidents has taken this step, judging that the time has not come for such action. Diplomats are expected on Tuesday during a speech by Trump to state that he supports Israel's claims that Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish state.