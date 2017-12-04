The Chairman of PP GERB is going on a Working Visit to the United States

GERB Chairman and Chairman of the Internal Security and Public Order Committee, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, is going on a working visit to Washington, USA, GERB reported.

During his visit Tsvetanov will hold a series of meetings. The GERB Parliamentary Speaker will talk to representatives of various US institutions and the non-governmental sector.

In the capital of the United States, Tsvetan Tsvetanov will also participate in the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Forum, which will take place in the Congress building. The conference will discuss issues related to cyber security and intelligence and counter-terrorism and its illicit financing.

The event will be attended by Special Intelligence Commission Chairman Devin Nunes, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illegal Financing of the Financial Services Commission, Steve Pierce, Internal Security Committee Chairman Michael McCall, Canada's Bureau of Financial Intelligence, Barry McCillop.