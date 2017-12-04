The Chairman of PP GERB is going on a Working Visit to the United States

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 4, 2017, Monday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Chairman of PP GERB is going on a Working Visit to the United States Source: Twitter

GERB Chairman and Chairman of the Internal Security and Public Order Committee, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, is going on a working visit to Washington, USA, GERB reported.

During his visit Tsvetanov will hold a series of meetings. The GERB Parliamentary Speaker will talk to representatives of various US institutions and the non-governmental sector.

In the capital of the United States, Tsvetan Tsvetanov will also participate in the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Forum, which will take place in the Congress building. The conference will discuss issues related to cyber security and intelligence and counter-terrorism and its illicit financing.

The event will be attended by Special Intelligence Commission Chairman Devin Nunes, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illegal Financing of the Financial Services Commission, Steve Pierce, Internal Security Committee Chairman Michael McCall, Canada's Bureau of Financial Intelligence, Barry McCillop. 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chairman, GERB, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, wokring visit, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria