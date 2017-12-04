Washington is Preparing a New Strategy for National Security

The administration of President Donald Trump intends to present a new US security strategy in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying.

According to the report, it will reflect elements such as the threat from North Korea, the fight against international terrorism, China's growing influence in Asia, and the "Russian aggression and propaganda efforts against the West".

In a newspaper interview, Trump's National Security Advisor, Herbert McMaster, said the strategy will include certain conditions under which the United States is ready to participate in world alliances. They consist in the fact that other states in these unions have to do more for mutually beneficial cooperation than they do at the moment.

"A union where members share much of the responsibility is obviously stronger than we have now," said the assistant to the head of state.