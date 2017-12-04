Quentin Tarantino Announced a Premiere Date for his Upcoming Film

Renowned American director Quentin Tarantino will release his ninth film on August 9, 2018, when is the 50th anniversary of the murder of actress Sharon Tate, the DPA reported.

On that date, half a century ago, Roman Polanski's wife, who was in an advanced pregnancy, was barbaric slaughtered by the followers of Charles Manson's sect.

The plot of Tarantino's new feature takes place between the 1960s and 1970s. It has the working title "Number 9" and will track the story of Charles Manson and the members of his Manson Family sect.

Tarantino has entered into talks with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio on his new project. It is said that actress Margo Robbie will act as Polanski's wife, Sharon Tate.

Charles Manson died on December 19 this year at the age of 83 in California after spending nearly 50 years behind bars. He and his sect were sentenced for killing Tate and six other victims during two massacres in August 1969.