Greek Police Detained a Serb Citizen With 135 kg Cocaine

Crime | December 4, 2017, Monday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greek Police Detained a Serb Citizen With 135 kg Cocaine pixabay.com

Greek police detained a Serb citizen with 135 kg. cocaine. The drug trafficker is arrested in the vicinity of the Varkazi area, not far from the capital Athens.

The value of cocaine is estimated at over 5 million euros. According to police forces, the drug trafficker is part of a large criminal group that has supplied cocaine to celebrities.

There are 12,000 euros in the detainee's apartment. Greek media emphasize that cocaine is widely offered in nightclubs in the country of rich people. "Police forces continue to search for the remaining members of the criminal group, which has at least a dozen people," police said in Athens.

