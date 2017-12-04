A 44-Year-Old Woman with 1300 Pills of Ecstasy Was Detained During a Police Action in Sofia
A 44-year-old woman with 1300 pills of ecstasy was detained in a police action involving staff from the ''Narcotics'' Sector and National Police departments, the Ministry of Interior announced.
The woman was searched in the parking lot of a large retail chain in Sofia, and two bags of pills were found in her handbag.
