The Bulgarian Academy of Science is Deciding how to Continue Protests

Society | December 4, 2017, Monday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Academy of Science is Deciding how to Continue Protests twitter.com

The General Assembly of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences should gather to decide how to continue the protests of scientists against the insufficient funding for next year, BNT announced. During the debates around the budget, black flags were placed on all the buildings of the academy.

Last Wednesday's parliament passed the education budget, which provides BGN 5 million more for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences than last year. However, according to scientists, this is insufficient considering the raising of the minimum wage to 510 leva by the January next year.

The money the academy can offer to young scientists is not much. At present, only 1/4 of the doctoral positions are occupied in the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Scientists insist on another 15m leva in 2018.

According to the Government putting money is unnecessary, and science must be funded on a project-based basis, as is the case in developed countries around the world. About 60 million leva are planned for next year's projects.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BAS, budget, protests
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria