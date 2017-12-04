The Bulgarian Academy of Science is Deciding how to Continue Protests

The General Assembly of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences should gather to decide how to continue the protests of scientists against the insufficient funding for next year, BNT announced. During the debates around the budget, black flags were placed on all the buildings of the academy.

Last Wednesday's parliament passed the education budget, which provides BGN 5 million more for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences than last year. However, according to scientists, this is insufficient considering the raising of the minimum wage to 510 leva by the January next year.

The money the academy can offer to young scientists is not much. At present, only 1/4 of the doctoral positions are occupied in the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Scientists insist on another 15m leva in 2018.

According to the Government putting money is unnecessary, and science must be funded on a project-based basis, as is the case in developed countries around the world. About 60 million leva are planned for next year's projects.