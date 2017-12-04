South Korea and the United States Began their Biggest Military Exercises
South Korea and the United States have begun their largest joint air force exercises so far. This is a week after North Korea's new missile attempt. More than 230 flying machines participate in the annual exercise, sega reported.
Within five days, different scenarios will be developed, including kick-off for training purposes, representing copies of North Korean sites related to the DPRK's missile-nuclear program, and mobile missile launch models.
The doctrine aims, besides strengthening operational capabilities, also to ensure the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, according to the US Army. But it was condemned as a provocation by Pyongyang.
- » France Should Know that Iran's Missiles Are Not Negotiable
- » Bulgaria, Albania and Macedonia Started a Process For Building a Common Security Platform
- » Times of Israel: Iran Denies Bulgaria PM Entry into Airspace en Route to Saudi Arabia
- » Bulgaria will Cooperate with the UK on Defense Strategy
- » Patria Delivers a New Version of AMVXP to Slovakia as a Part of a Joint Slovak-Finnish 8x8 Vehicle Development Program
- » Romania is Suing a Shepherd who Refuses to Destroy Sheepfold he Built near US Military Base