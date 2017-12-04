South Korea and the United States Began their Biggest Military Exercises

South Korea and the United States have begun their largest joint air force exercises so far. This is a week after North Korea's new missile attempt. More than 230 flying machines participate in the annual exercise, sega reported.

Within five days, different scenarios will be developed, including kick-off for training purposes, representing copies of North Korean sites related to the DPRK's missile-nuclear program, and mobile missile launch models.

The doctrine aims, besides strengthening operational capabilities, also to ensure the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, according to the US Army. But it was condemned as a provocation by Pyongyang.