South Korea and the United States Began their Biggest Military Exercises

Politics » DEFENSE | December 4, 2017, Monday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: South Korea and the United States Began their Biggest Military Exercises Pixabay.com

South Korea and the United States have begun their largest joint air force exercises so far. This is a week after North Korea's new missile attempt. More than 230 flying machines participate in the annual exercise, sega reported.

Within five days, different scenarios will be developed, including kick-off for training purposes, representing copies of North Korean sites related to the DPRK's missile-nuclear program, and mobile missile launch models.

The doctrine aims, besides strengthening operational capabilities, also to ensure the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, according to the US Army. But it was condemned as a provocation by Pyongyang.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, South Korea, military training, Air Force
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria