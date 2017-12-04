US company Facebook opens a new office in London this week by making the British capital the most important engineering center outside the US with the creation of 800 jobs, the company said.

More than 2,300 people will work for Facebook in the UK.

The building is located near Oxford Street, designed by architect Frank Gehry. High is 7 floors with a total floor area of ​​23 thousand square meters. There will be a space devoted to the development of startup companies called LDN_LAB.

London Mayor Sadik Kahn boasted London remains "at the forefront of global innovation" and that the LDN_LAB incubator is preparing the next generation of startups.