Facebook Opens a New Office in London

Business | December 4, 2017, Monday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Facebook Opens a New Office in London pixabay.com

US company Facebook opens a new office in London this week by making the British capital the most important engineering center outside the US with the creation of 800 jobs, the company said.

More than 2,300 people will work for Facebook in the UK.

The building is located near Oxford Street, designed by architect Frank Gehry. High is 7 floors with a total floor area of ​​23 thousand square meters. There will be a space devoted to the development of startup companies called LDN_LAB.

London Mayor Sadik Kahn boasted London remains "at the forefront of global innovation" and that the LDN_LAB incubator is preparing the next generation of startups.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, Facebook, jobs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria