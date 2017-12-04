At Bali Airport there was No One to Assist Our Compatriots

At the Bali International Airport there was no one from the Bulgarian side to assist our compatriots, reported bTV.

Last week the Agung volcano began to erupt, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled. A large group of Bulgarians remained on the island.

"At the airport there were representatives of all countries except ours to inform us. They took our phones to inform our families, but no one actually contacted them, "one of them said this morning.

According to our consular compatriots, they gathered their phones with the idea of ​​looking for them at some point if they needed help, but no one contacted them even with information.